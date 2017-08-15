Toddler struck by large SUV in Salem

A toddler was struck by an SUV in Salem Tuesday morning.

SALEM, Ore. -- A toddler was injured after being struck by a vehicle on a Salem street Tuesday morning.

Salem police said the 2-year-old child ran out into the street from between two parked vehicles and was struck by a large SUV in the 1900 block of Lana Road.

The child suffered head trauma and was taken by LifeFlight to a Portland hospital. A condition was not released.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No charges are likely.

Lana Road was closed at Silverton Road Northeast during the investigation.

