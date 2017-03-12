KGW
Teen girl rescued after 80-foot fall at Abiqua Falls Trailhead

Jared Cowley, KGW 12:04 PM. PDT March 12, 2017

SCOTTS MILLS, Ore. -- A 16-year-old girl was rescued Saturday after falling almost 80 feet while hiking with her family on the Abiqua Falls Trailhead, about 35 miles east of Salem.

Other hikers helped the girl after she fell by providing medical attention while waiting for rescue crews to arrive.

The girl's name and medical condition were not released per family request.

Rescuers arrived about 4 p.m. but had trouble with the steep terrain and wet conditions. The Salem Fire Department sent a specialized rope rescue team and the girl was carried out of the canyon at 8:42 p.m. She was air lifted to Salem Hospital.

