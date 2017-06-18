KGW
Teen drowns while swimming at campground near Lyons

KGW 6:43 PM. PDT June 18, 2017

LYONS -- A dive team from Clackamas County has been called out to attempt to recover a 13-year-old who drowned while swimming near Elkhorn Valley Campground near Lyons.

Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff's Office responded around 4:15 p.m. to reports of the drowning. Friends of the teen told police the 13-year-old was swimming when he went underwater and did not resurface.

The name and gender of the swimmer has not been released pending family notification.

Rescuers on scene helped the teen's friends, who were stranded on the opposite bank of the river.

This story will be updated.

