String of shootings at cars hits Salem, Polk County

Police are looking for a man who allegedly shot at two drivers in Salem and Polk County roadways on Friday.

A Salem man was driving south on Commercial Street SE and Ohmart Avenue SE Friday evening when a man in a white Honda passed him and cut him off, then moved to the adjacent lane and brandished a gun.

Michael Sullivan , the driver, said the man slowed down and followed him. Suddenly, about four shots rang out and the back window of his car shattered. Glass pieces hit him, but thankfully, nothing else did, he said.

A Salem man was driving on Commercial Street SE when a driver fired about four shots at his back window. (Photo: Michael Sullivan / Special to the Statesman Journal)

He called 9-1-1 as the car sped away, catching only a quick glimpse at the license plate.

Fifteen miles away and 30 minutes earlier, a similar incident almost ended in tragedy.

A shot fired on Highway 223 near Dallas shattered a Salem woman's back window and hit the door, inches from her 9-year-old daughter's face.

Heather House was driving on Highway 223 toward Rickreall with her 9-year-old and 13-year-old daughters, Isabella and Maria, when she noticed a man in a silver-white car following her closely.

Heather House describes being shot at while driving her car on Highway 223 near Rickreall on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The bullet narrowly missed House's youngest daughter, Isabella. (Photo: MOLLY J. SMITH / Statesman Journal)

She sped up and gestured at the man, who responded by pointing a gun at her car and firing a round. She heard a loud bang and her window cracked and shattered. The bullet pierced the back window and lodged itself in the opposite door, where just minutes before, Isabella's head was.

"I heard the gunshot and saw the gun," House said. "It took me a second to put together what was happening."

After the confusion came pure terror, she added. Her daughter was screaming, and she realized the man had shot her car.

All she could think, was "Oh my God, my kid!"

A bullet left a dent in the interior of Heather House's car when she and her daughters were shot at while driving on Highway 223 near Rickreall on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. House's daughter, Isabella, was seated by this door. (Photo: MOLLY J. SMITH / Statesman Journal)

She looked back and remembered feeling relieved at seeing Isabella's white shirt. It was still white, not stained with blood.

She pulled over. Her daughters were terrified but unharmed.

She drove to her sister's house and called 9-1-1.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting. They said they have not located the involved vehicle or the driver. Salem police Lt. Dave Okada said the shooting on Commercial remains under investigation.

Sullivan and Isabella both described the man as an older Black man. Witnesses said the man had a long beard and was driving either a white or silver, newer four-door sedan with tinted windows.

Heather replaced the shattered window as soon as possible. The bullet hole next to her daughter's seat is still there. She surveyed the damage with her mother, Tammy House, of Salem. The shooting has left her family unnerved.

"I wouldn't be driving if it wasn't for pure necessity," she said.

Her daughters are resilient, but she's concerned about the lasting effect. She's also fearful what the man, who remains at large, could do next. Her windows aren't tinted. She said he could easily see she had children in her car.

"We just hope they catch this guy," Tammy said.

