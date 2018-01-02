Salem woman runs 5K in wedding dress, why?

Angela Watts (Special to the Statesman Journal)

Angela Watts is an avid runner, but until Sunday, she had never run in her wedding dress.

Watts closed out 2017 by running the Resolution Relay in Boring on New Year's Eve in a gown.

She planned to run the race all along but added the wedding dress as part of her fundraising promise for the "Dressember" challenge.

Dressember is an international movement created by Blythe Hill. In 2009, Hill challenged herself to wear a dress every day in December to bring awareness to human trafficking.

After a few friends joined her, Hill realized this could be something bigger, and since 2013, "Dressember" has raised more than $3 million for education and the eradication of human trafficking.

This was the second year that Watts, 34, has participated.

In 2016, Watts's goal was to raise $1,000. To encourage her friends and family to donate, she promised to wear her wedding dress one day if she hit that goal.

Her mark was met by Day 17, so she decided to wear her dress to church.

“It helped spread awareness because when people would ask, I would be like, well, there is this cause," she said. “It helped me tell more people about it.”

This December, Watts increased her goal to $3,000. But, she knew she needed to do something more ridiculous than wearing her dress to church.

Then her friend came up with the idea to run a race in the dress.

“I would post a picture of my dress each day on social media, I did giveaways, anything to get people to donate," she said.

Watts tried to include a fact about human trafficking when she would post her dress of the day.

On Dec. 28, Watts was about $360 short of her goal when her friend Jeremy Howell offered to match donations made that day to reach her goal.

The matching and other efforts pushed Watts' fundraising to more than $3,200.

“Our team for Dressember is 17 people, and together we raised more than $6,700," she said. "The International Justice Mission estimates one rescue mission is about $6,000, so it’s pretty cool that we are going to fund a rescue mission and save one to 10 people from human trafficking.”

On race day, Watts wasn't alone. The other members of her Resolution Relay team joined in the nuptial fun as well. Her two girlfriends ran in bridesmaid dresses, and one of their husbands ran in a tuxedo.

Angela Watts and other members of her Resolution Relay team joined in the nuptial fun as well. (Photo: Special to the Statesman Journal)

Their team won the "Best Costumes and Baton" contest.

Watts said that they got a lot of "congratulations" along the way and had to explain that they did not just get married. This gave them an opportunity to share their cause.

"I certainly didn't run my fastest 5K," she said. "I kept reminding myself why I was doing it and that this was such an accomplishment."

