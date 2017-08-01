Salem security guard accused of murder denied bail

Gregory Capwell appears at an arraignment on Monday, July 31, 2017, at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex. (Photo: Molly J. Smith, Statesman Journal)

SALEM, Ore. — In a courtroom full of his family — and his alleged victim's family — a Salem security guard accused of murder was denied bail on Monday, July 31.

It was 33-year-old Gregory Capwell's first court appearance since being arrested on murder charges Friday afternoon, July 28.

Capwell, a private security guard working for the Salem-based company Homefront Security, is accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Jose Francisco Moreno.

Police responding to a report of shots fired at the Best Western Plus Mill Creek on July 22 found Moreno bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds on the parking lot blacktop.

He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Near the bloody scene, officers located Capwell.

Moreno grew up in Mill City with his family. His sister Jessica Ginsbach said they were still struggling to find out what exactly happened the night her brother was shot and killed.

"He was a good kid," she said. "He was awesome. Everybody loved him, and he loved everybody."

Ginsbach created a GoFundMe page to raise money for his funeral.

"He died too young, and we want to remember how amazing he was," she said.

She said he was always quick to make friends and loved his dog.

Jose Francisco Moreno, 25, was shot and killed on July 22. His accused killer was arrested Friday. (Photo: Jessica Ginsbach. special to the Statesman Journal)

A candlelight vigil was held for him in Lyons the day after he died. Several friends posted online in the days following his death, wondering why an arrest hadn't been made and using the hashtag #justiceforjose.

"We're all really upset that he's gone," Ginsbach said. "We lost a good friend."

After the shooting, Salem police embarked on a week-long investigation. Detectives reviewed video surveillance of the early-morning shooting, interviewed several witnesses and consulted the Marion County District Attorney's Office.

Police declined to comment further on how the shooting unfolded and what specifically led them to arrest Capwell.

According to officials, Capwell was working as a private security guard from Homefront Security at the time of the shooting.

Homefront Security management did not respond to multiple requests for comments. The company's website also appears to be down, but their services are described online at other websites as having "professional courteous well-trained officers both armed and unarmed to accommodate our clients' needs."

The company's president is Chad Perlin of Salem, according to Oregon Secretary of State records. He registered the business in 2014.

The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, which sets the standards for armed security professionals, lists Capwell as having a reinstated armed/unarmed professional certificate. His certifications trace back to 2010, and he is listed as an employee or former employee of several local security companies.

Capwell previously was arrested on fourth-degree assault, reckless driving and reckless endangerment charges in 2011. He was convicted of reckless driving, sentenced to two years probation and ordered to attend anger-management classes.

He also was convicted of reckless driving in 2004 and of reckless driving, speeding and speed racing on a highway in 2009.

Capwell was acquitted of the assault and reckless endangerment charges. Had he been convicted, he may have been unable to be licensed to carry a gun as a security guard.

At Monday's hearing, Marion County Judge Rafael Caso denied Capwell bail. His next hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 17.

