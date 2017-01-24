Salem man wanted for stealing car, fleeing deputies

Levi Read (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

SALEM, Ore. – Deputies are searching for a wanted 27-year-old Salem man who they say should be considered dangerous.

On Sunday night, deputies chased Levi Read, who was driving a stolen Honda. Read ditched the car near Portland Road Northeast and deputies were not able to bring him into custody. They believed Read was armed with a shotgun, according to Lt. Chris Baldridge of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the same area Monday night after someone reported seeing Read. Deputies did not find Read but found a shotgun that they believe Read was armed with the night before.

Last summer, Read ran over a deputy’s foot while fleeing in a vehicle, Baldridge said.

Read was described as a 6-foot, 180-pound white man with brown hair and brown eyes.

Read has several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest including unlawful use of a vehicle, attempting to elude police and assaulting a public safety officer. Deputies said if you see him, do not approach him.

Anyone with information about Read’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 503-588-5032 or text tips anonymously to 847411. Include “TipMCSO” in your message.

