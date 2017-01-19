Salem couple turns stocking stuffer scratch tickets into $4.2 million

A Oregon Lottery sign hangs in the window of The Brick Bar & Broiler in downtown Salem. (Photo: ANNA REED / Statesman Journal file)

SALEM, Ore. -- A Salem couple turned their Christmas stocking stuffers into a jackpot.

Susan Gasperini and Chris Erion typically only purchase Oregon Lottery tickets on special occasions such as birthdays and holidays, and they only buy Scratch-it tickets.

But two weeks ago, the pair took their winnings from Christmas Scratch-its to Safeway on South Commercial Street in Salem to purchase one Megabucks ticket.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Gasperini matched all six winning numbers on her quick pick ticket: 4-31-40-41-45-48. The prize: $4.2 million.

Gasperini is the 258th person to win the Oregon Megabucks prize, according to a statement released by the Oregon Lottery.

The Safeway store will receive a 1 percent sales bonus of $42,000 for selling the winning ticket.

In November of 2016, a fellow Salem couple made history by becoming the biggest Megabucks winner in Salem history. The pair purchased a $6.8 million winning ticket at a South Salem gas station. The gas station, a Shell station on Commercial Street SE, received a 1 percent selling bonus of $68,000.

More than $11 billion has been allocated to economic development, public education, state parks and watershed enhancements since the Oregon Lottery started selling tickets on April 25, 1985.

Oregon's Game Megabucks numbers are drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

If you're lucky

The Oregon Lottery recommends people to sign the back of their tickets for every Oregon Lottery game played to help aid in claiming any prizes.

Winners should consult a financial planner to develop a plan for managing the earnings.

Prize winners of more than $50,000 should contact the Lottery office to schedule an appointment to claim their prize.

