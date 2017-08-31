Police: Man found dead in car not killed by crash in Salem

Randy Breyer (Photo: Salem police)

Salem police are asking for the public's assistance after discovering the death of a driver found in a crumpled car was not caused by the crash.

Randy Breyer, 55, was found behind the wheel of a 2002 Dodge Stratus crashed into an abutment on the bridge over Pringle Creek south of the 12th Street intersection with Bellevue St NE on Wednesday.

He was reportedly driving southbound on 12th St SE before he crashed.

The ensuing investigation revealed Breyer was not killed by the crash, but Salem police declined to identify the cause on Thursday. They are investigating the case as a suspicious death.

Detectives are attempting to determine his whereabouts prior to the crash and anyone with whom he may have had contact.

Police are asking that anyone who may have spotted Randy Breyer's car Wednesday evening contact investigators. ( (Photo: Salem police)

Investigators asked that any who may have had contact with Breyer, may know of his activities on Wednesday evening or may have seen his vehicle call the Salem Police Department tip line at 503-588-8477.

Detectives are also asking anyone who has surveillance video systems to check for Breyer or his vehicle from Wednesday evening until Thursday at 1 a.m.

