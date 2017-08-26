One person dead in Marion County I-5 crash

Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on I-5 near milepost 243 southbound in Marion County at 3 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. (Photo: Oregon State Police)

One driver died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Marion County early Saturday morning, according to officials.

A 1995 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on I-5 near milepost 243 when it lost control for an unknown reason and overturned at the median around 3 a.m., according to Oregon State Police.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A portion of the road was blocked for roughly three hours as officials investigated the scene.

The driver's identity is not being released until his next of kin is notified.

The Oregon State Police was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's office, Jefferson Fire District and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

