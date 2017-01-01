Multiple people struck by car following altercation in Salem

Police lights during the day (generic image) (Photo: m-gucci)

SALEM, Ore. -- An early morning altercation outside a Fred Meyer in Salem resulted in three people being hit by a car Sunday morning.

One of the victims, 51-year-old Selma Musser, sustained critical injuries when she was hit and was taken by ambulance to Salem hospital. Two others, 22-year-old Christopher Musser Jr. and 22-year-old Armondo Perez, suffered less serious injuries. All of the victims live in Salem.

Salem Police said the disturbance started at the Shack Bar & Grill at 2865 Liberty Street NE at about 2:15 a.m. and moved over to the parking lot of Fred Meyer at 2855 Broadway Street NE.

At Fred Meyer, one of the people in the fight got into a dark sedan, circled the crowd a few times and then drove through the group of people, hitting at least three.

The suspect vehicle was last seen driving east through the Fred Meyer parking lot.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Salem Police Department at 503-588-6123.