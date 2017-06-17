Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 22 in Salem

Oregon Department of Transportation officials clear equipment from the Marion Street bridge in Salem after a crash on Highway 22 brought traffic to a standstill on Saturday, June 17, 2017. (Photo: JONATHAN BACH / Statesman Journal)

Salem Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash with the assistance of Oregon State Police.

Officers were called to the westbound lanes of Highway 22 between the Edgewater and Rosemont exits around 12:05 p.m. and found a black 2015 Honda motorcycle that had hit the center the guardrail.

The motorcycle operator, 24-year-old Phillip Slivkoff, of Woodburn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash, according to officials.

All lanes of traffic are now open.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact Salem Police Department at 503-588-6123.

© 2017 KGW-TV