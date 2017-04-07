Marion County deputy hit by vehicle; shots fired

(Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

WOODBURN, Ore. -- A Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured Friday after he was struck by a vehicle during an attempted stop. Police said shots were fired.

It's unclear who fired the gun. Police did not say anyone was shot.

The deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Boones Ferry Road NE near Highway 99 at 12:16 p.m., according to a press release sent by Lt. Chris Baldridge, spokesman for the sheriff's office.

"At some time during the interaction the vehicle struck the deputy and shots were fired," Baldridge said.

The deputy received minor injuries when he was struck by the vehicle, Baldridge said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said the deputy is expected to make a full recovery.

The driver of the vehicle and the deputy have not yet been identified.

Oregon State Police are investigating the incident.

