Man shot in Salem; deputies looking for suspect

SALEM, Ore. – A man was shot in Salem Wednesday night but he is expected to survive.

The shooting was reported at around 5:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast. Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office found a 35-year-old white man suffering from a gunshot and he was taken to Salem Memorial Hospital.

The suspect fled the scene of the shooting on a bicycle that was described to deputies as a “beach cruiser.” The suspect was described as a 5-foot-9 Hispanic man with a thin build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-588-5032.

