Drowning woman rescued from Willamette River, suffering from hypothermia

Marion County Sheriff's Office rescue boat (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY, Ore. – A drowning woman was rescued from the Willamette River Wednesday afternoon in Marion County.

Deputies first received a call at around 4 p.m. about a woman screaming in the river. A Keizer police officer arrived and spotted the woman and kept track of her as boat crews from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Salem police made their way to the scene.

A water rescue crew pulled the woman from the water and she was rushed to Salem Hospital. She was suffering from extreme hypothermia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies do not the woman’s identity or she ended up in the river. They believe alcohol played a role.

