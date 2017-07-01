Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in rollover crash on I-5

Two people were injured in rollover crash on Interstate 5 (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

JEFFERSON, Ore. – One person suffered life-threatening injuries and another suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 5 in Marion County early Saturday morning.

Donaldo Abel Pena, 20, of Wilsonville, was driving southbound on Interstate 5 near milepost 243 when at around 4:09 a.m. he lost control of his Ford Explorer and the vehicle flipped over the jersey barrier and came to rest on its top in northbound traffic, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

A Ford F250 driven by a 63-year-old man was heading northbound and collided with the Explorer.

The 63-year-old man and his passenger were not hurt.

Pena suffered life-threatening and was taken to Salem Hospital. The passenger in Pena’s Explorer, 21-year-old Miguel Hernandez-Cuesta, of Wilsonville, was taken to Salem Hospital with minor injuries.

Pena and Hernandez-Cuesta were not wearing seatbelts, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies believe intoxicants were a contributing factor to the crash.

One lane of northbound I-5 was closed in the area due to the crash.

© 2017 KGW-TV