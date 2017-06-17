Driver dies after crashing into power pole near Aurora

One person was killed in a crash near Aurora (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

AURORA, Ore. – One person was killed in a crash near Aurora Saturday morning.

The crash was reported at about 9:50 a.m. A flatbed truck traveling west crashed into a power pole in the area of Arndt Road NE and Bents Road, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The driver died at the scene and will be identified on Monday. No one else was involved in the crash.

Deputies haven't determined what caused the driver to crash into the pole. An investigation is ongoing.

