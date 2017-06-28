Body of missing Salem boy recovered

Nehemiah Wilson, 11, went missing June 23, 2017, when swimming in the Willamette River. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

DAYTON, Ore. -- The body of a missing 11-year-old Salem boy was recovered late Wednesday afternoon.

Nehemiah Wilson went missing on June 23 after he was swimming in the Willamette River at Wallace Marine Park when he suddenly went under.

Background: Salem boy vanishes in Willamette River at park

Multiple agencies had been searching for Wilson. At around 4:45 p.m., a caller reported finding a body in the river near Southeast Green Acres Road, south of Dayton. The location was about 10 miles north of Wallace Marine Park. Deputies with the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office pulled the body out of the water and identified it as Wilson.

Wilson was described as a "fun, loving, enthusiastic pre-teen."

More: Family remembers Salem boy lost in Willamette River

© 2017 KGW-TV