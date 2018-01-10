Portland pot stores selling to minors, sales checks reveal

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Liquor Control Commission conducted sales checks around Oregon in December 2017 to determine if licensed marijuana retailers are selling their products to minors.

The OLCC visited 66 retailers across the state and 16 failed, a compliance rate of 76 percent. Portland had the lowest rate of compliance at 43 percent. Central Oregon had the highest at 100 percent.

"These overall results are unacceptable," said OLCC Executive Director Steve Marks in a press release. "Oregonians who voted for legalizing recreational marijuana implicitly told the cannabis industry to abide by public safety laws. Clearly they’re not."

The OLCC provided the following data about the checks:

On December 20, 2017, in the Eugene-Springfield area, marijuana inspectors visited 19 licensed marijuana retailers, and three (3) failed a check for prohibiting sales to a minor volunteer. Compliance rate: 84 percent

The OLCC tests licensed marijuana dealers throughout the year. During the sales check, a minor volunteer, supervised by OLCC inspectors, enters a retailer and tries to purchase marijuana products. They are not allowed to try to disguise or lie about their age.

Each volunteer carries with them their own legal ID that identifies them as under 21. Oregon drivers licenses for minors have a red border around the picture with the words "Under 21 until" followed by the date of the person's 21st birthday.

Each retailer receives at least one visit per year.

