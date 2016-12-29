Oregon rushes to approve recreational pot retailers by year's end

The state agency in charge of recreational marijuana sales is rushing to approve about 70 would-be retailers this week before new rules on sales take effect Jan. 1.

Medical dispensaries wanting to cut into the generally more profitable recreational sales won’t be able to do so anymore come the start of the new year. That's when rules allowing them to sell small quantities of recreational pot on the side will expire.

As of Dec. 20, 319 of the state's 352 medical dispensaries were taking advantage of these so-called "early retail sales," according to the Oregon Health Authority.

“We’re working as fast as we can,” said Mark Pettinger, spokesman for the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which regulates recreational sales.

The agency said earlier this month there were more than 900 applications assigned to staffers for approval – that includes retailers, processors, labs and others seeking accreditation. On Wednesday, there were 836.

“While we understand that our speed and efforts are crucial for many of the small businesses trying to cross the finish line, your work as applicants is just as critical,” Steve Marks, Executive Director of OLCC, said in a Dec. 2 memo. “We can do our part if you do yours.”

As of Wednesday morning, OLCC had approved 175 retailers for licensing. Last week officials approved 58 licenses, Pettinger said, and applications are continuing to come in — 129 between Dec. 2 and Dec. 28.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported the fines for medical dispensaries caught selling recreational weed after the rules expire start at $500 for each violation.

In Salem, Homegrown Oregon medical dispensary was poised to pay its licensing fees on Wednesday and ready itself for continued recreational sales on Jan. 1 after OLCC approved the shop.

The company's suppliers haven't apparently been so lucky. Medical dispensaries have to switch over their supply lines to OLCC-approved growers, which could snarl the process of getting pot from seed to shelf.

“It seems like most of our growers won’t be ready for us,” said SuAnne McGlone, owner of Homegrown Oregon.

In Stayton, Homegrown Remedies hasn't been approved for 2017 recreational sales.

Co-owner Adam Culbertson said while his medical dispensary isn’t facing closure over the delay, “it’ll have a huge impact.”

“You don’t want to turn any customers away,” he said. He said the dispensary sent in its application to OLCC in November and recreational pot accounts for about 80 percent of the dispensary's sales.

Customers shouldn’t be surprised if they go into their regular shops at the start of the year and find they can’t buy recreational pot anymore – at least for a time if the company hasn’t gotten their recreational license.

“It doesn’t mean it’s a forever thing,” Culbertson said. “It’s all a process in the works.”

