Oregon politicians push back against Sessions' plan to end policy on state pot laws

SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon congressman who is one of a chief backer of legalized marijuana is urging a fight against U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session's plan to open the gates to federal enforcement of laws against marijuana.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, a Democrat who co-sponsored an amendment that prevents the Justice Department from interfering with states' medical marijuana programs, called the move outrageous. He said anyone who cares about this issue should mobilize and push back strongly.

"One wonders if Trump was consulted—it is Jeff Sessions after all—because this would violate his campaign promise not to interfere with state marijuana laws," he said in a prepared statement.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said rolling back federal marijuana policy, which has been largely non-interventionist, will disrupt the state's economy. She said over 19,000 jobs have been created by the marijuana market in Oregon, which was the first state to decriminalize personal possession in 1973, legalized medical marijuana in 1998, and recreational use in 2014.

"The federal government must keep its promise to states that relied on its guidance," she said in a statement. "My staff and state agencies ... will fight to continue Oregon's commitment to a safe and prosperous recreational marijuana market."

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden also spoke out against the move, criticizing Trump for breaking a campaign promise to "let states set marijuana policies."

"Opening the door to go after legal marijuana businesses ignores the will of the majority of Americans and marks yet another socially unjust and economically backward scheme from this administration," Wyden said in a statement.

In an interview with KUSA-TV in Colorado on July 29, 2016, Trump said: "I wouldn’t do that [using federal authority to shut down recreational marijuana], no … I wouldn’t do that … I think it’s up to the states, yeah. I’m a states person. I think it should be up to the states, absolutely."

Portland City Commissioner Nick Fish called on Congress to remove marijuana from Schedule 1. According to the DEA, Schedule 1 drugs are categorized as such if they have high abuse potential, no medical use in the United States and have severe safety concerns. Marijuana is currently considered a Schedule 1 drug by the DEA, even though some states have legalized it for recreational or medical use.

