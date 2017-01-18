Oregon Hub unveils plans for leading cannabis research, production center

Oregon Hub's Matt Maletis at the Clackamas County property on Wednesday. (Cathy Cheney / Portland Business Journal)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Eager to plumb the possibilities in Oregon for what one participant called “the most valuable crop the planet has ever seen,” several cannabis entrepreneurs on Wednesday announced the launch of Oregon Hub, part high-end pot farm and part research center.

The Clackamas County venture was pulled together by Portlander Matt Maletis, and has signed on grower Newcleus Nurseries, agricultural genomics company Phylos Bioscience and retailer Oregon’s Finest as tenants.

“The stars of this thing are the businesses that have come together here,” Maletis said in an interview. “What we’re doing is providing a venue for revolutionary folks who have been driving this industry forward, and I know the synergies are going to be amazing.”

Maletis, from the well-known Oregon alcohol beverage distribution family, and his tenants are positioning Oregon Hub as not just the thriving epicenter of Oregon's cannabis industry, but a national and global leader.

“Oregon really has a key strategic advantage that has to do with climate, political environment and the entrenched culture that is here,” Maletis said. “There are lot of thing about Oregon that cannot be duplicated anywhere else.”

Newcleus CEO Jeremy Plumb said he expected Oregon Hub to produce advances in growing cannabis using minimal energy and water, in crop pest resistance, and in new products, perfectly honed to meet the needs and desires of consumers.

“This is the most valuable crop the planet has ever seen,” Plumb said, “yet its 70 years behind any other crop in its development. At Oregon Hub, that all can change. I truly believe the work that happens here can revolutionize the way we think about this amazing plant.”

Plumb said cannabis was already provingto be an economic engine in Oregon, and Oregon Hub would only boost its prospects. That prospect drew Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader to Wednesday announcement event.

“Oregon HUB’s new Clackamas County campus is a huge opportunity for our district with the jobs it will create and the growth to our local economy," Schrader said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to seeing how cannabis businesses will thrive in this new incubator over the next few years.”

Pete Danko covers energy, manufacturing and ports.

