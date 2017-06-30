Man gets 17 years for armed robbery of Oregon pot farm

(Photo: OPENRANGESTOCK)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - A man who robbed a medical marijuana grow operation at gunpoint has been sentenced by an Oregon judge to almost 17 years in prison.

Authorities say Delonte Brooks and another man were armed when they confronted three men and stole more than 40 pounds of marijuana at the grow operation in Veneta, west of Eugene.

The 24-year-old man from Palmdale, California, was found guilty of robbery, burglary, theft and kidnapping - all with a firearm.

The Register-Guard reports that Brooks apologized to the victims at Thursday's hearing in Eugene.

Two victims described Brooks as a former friend, but encouraged the judge to give him a long prison term, so he could "sit and think" about his crimes.

