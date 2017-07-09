KGW
Close

Medford man accused of stabbing co-worker at pot grow operation

Associated Press , KGW 3:02 PM. PDT July 09, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — A 28-year-old Medford man is facing attempted murder and other charges after authorities say he stabbed a co-worker at a marijuana grow operation.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says Matthew Gabbard stabbed a co-worker with a knife multiple times in the chest and abdomen Saturday afternoon. The two were cutting irrigation lines at a grow site.

Detectives believe the stabbing was unprovoked and that Gabbard had intended to kill his co-worker.

Authorities say the victim, 31-year-old Jakob Crouch, was taken to a local hospital with stab wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Gabbard was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail after being treated for a cut.

© 2017 Associated Press

KGW

Midnight marijuana: Nevada celebrates first legal sales

KGW

Police searches drop dramatically in states that legalized marijuana

KGW

Sessions, citing drug epidemic and crime, wants to go after medical marijuana

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories