Manhunt underway for murder suspect

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
Camera shows burglar inside Vancouver home for sale
-
Truck goes flying during high speed chase
-
City tries new traffic change in Pearl District
-
Gov. Brown discusses ACA and immigration
-
Small tremor events beneath Seattle
-
Democratic reaction to Trump's speech
-
Expert calls Vancouver shooting 'excessive'
-
Portland Dining Month starts today!!
-
WWII Boeing B-17 plane takes flight
More Stories
-
Three crashes on Highway 14 in Camas; 1 driver…Mar. 1, 2017, 11:02 p.m.
-
Tillamook Cheese Factory temporarily closing…Mar. 1, 2017, 7:38 p.m.
-
Sessions did not disclose contact with Russian…Mar. 1, 2017, 8:17 p.m.