Manheim Portland collects donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

PORTLAND, Ore. – Manheim-Portland, an auto-auction company, is collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims.

The company is doing this in conjunction with Manheim-Seattle, and started this campaign Tuesday afternoon.

One-hundred percent of items donated will go directly to people impacted by the hurricane.

They’re asking for donations of money; non-perishable food items; baby items such as diapers, food and formula; first-aid items; batteries; stuffed animals and small toys; personal hygiene items such as shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste; pet food; laundry supplies and bottled water.

“Part of our core value is our community, so we definitely wanted our name out there, and for our employees to be a part of something that affects us as well,” said dealer services manager Crystal Brown. “We're all one big family.”

You can drop off donations any time this week, but there are two specific collection times:

Friday, Sept. 1, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Manheim Portland is located:

3000 N Hayden Island Dr

Portland, OR 97217-8257

Brown says an employee from the Seattle company is donating his time to drive a trailer to Portland. He will pick up all the donations, most likely early next week, then drive to Texas to donate them to the victims.

A second employee has offered to drive a second vehicle, if donations are too much for one vehicle to hold.

