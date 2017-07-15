KGW
Man washing car hit by suspected DUII driver in Northeast Portland

Nate Hanson , KGW 5:52 PM. PDT July 15, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man washing his car in Northeast Portland was seriously injured after he was hit by another vehicle Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly after 3:15 p.m. at the Splash-n-Dash Car Wash near Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Morgan Street.

The man was taken to a Portland hospital. Portland police said they were waiting to hear if his injuries were life-threatening.

The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of DUII.

An investigation is ongoing.

