Man washing car hit by suspected DUII driver in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man washing his car in Northeast Portland was seriously injured after he was hit by another vehicle Saturday afternoon.
The crash occurred shortly after 3:15 p.m. at the Splash-n-Dash Car Wash near Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Morgan Street.
The man was taken to a Portland hospital. Portland police said they were waiting to hear if his injuries were life-threatening.
The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of DUII.
An investigation is ongoing.
