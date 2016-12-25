(Photo: Oregon State Police)

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a Washington man standing outside an SUV after a minor accident was hit and killed by a third vehicle that lost control on an icy highway in northwest Oregon.



Oregon State Police Capt. Bill Fugate says the collisions happened Saturday on Highway 30 about 15 miles east of Astoria.



He says 59-year-old Edward Carlson of Long Beach, Washington, was in an SUV that was involved in a minor, two-car crash caused by ice.



After he and others got out of the vehicles, a Subaru Legacy lost control and hit the SUV. Both cars struck Carlson, and he died at the scene.



Two others suffered minor injuries in the crash and 62-year-old Lorraine Sebastian of Castle Rock was taken to a Portland hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.



The Subaru driver was not injured.