Man struck by MAX train in East Portland, in serious condition

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man was struck by a TriMet MAX train Saturday night in East Portland.

The collision occurred at East 143rd Avenue and Burnside Street.

The man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

The MAX Blue Line was disrupted to the crash. Shuttle buses are serving stations between the Gateway Transit Center and Civic Drive stations.

