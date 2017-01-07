Man struck by MAX train in East Portland, in serious condition

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man was struck by a TriMet MAX train Saturday night in East Portland.
The collision occurred at East 143rd Avenue and Burnside Street.
The man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
The MAX Blue Line was disrupted to the crash. Shuttle buses are serving stations between the Gateway Transit Center and Civic Drive stations.
