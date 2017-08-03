Man reported missing after dropping off wife at work in Portland

Eugene Szabo (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. – Deputies are asking for the public’s help with finding a 91-year-old man who went missing Thursday morning.

Eugene Szabo was last seen when he dropped his wife off at work at 9 a.m. in the area of Southwest Scholls Ferry Road and Skyline Boulevard in Portland.

Szabo was described as a 5-foot-7 white man with a medium-to-heavy build. He has gray hair and glasses. He is also diabetic, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Szabo was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeve dress shirt and light-colored pants. He was driving a silver 2004 Neon with license plate 115CJR. The car has red and green drinking straws on the antenna, deputies said.

The picture of Szabo is 20 years old. Deputies said he looks similar except he is balding.

Anyone with information about Szabo’s whereabouts should contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

© 2017 KGW-TV