Man likely dead after shocked while climbing power pole, pulling wires

Police respond to man electrocuted in Southeast Portland (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man appears to be dead after he was shocked while climbing a utility pole and pulling on wires in Southeast Portland.

Portland police said the man’s body is stuck on power lines in the area of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Stark Street and “he is not showing any signs of life.” The intersection is closed to all traffic. Residents and businesses in the area may experience a power outage.

Police first received reports at around 4:50 p.m. about the man climbing the utility pole. Callers reported the man was throwing items from his pocket in addition to pulling at wires.

Officers arrived a few minutes later and saw the man was being shocked as he dangled about halfway up the pole.

Portland General Electric and Portland Fire & Rescue are assisting police to safely get the man down from the wires.

