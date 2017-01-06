One dead, one injured in SE Portland crash, fire officials say

portland police car (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – One person was killed and another person injured in a rollover crash in Southeast Portland Friday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

The crash occurred at around 6:30 p.m. at Southeast 9th Avenue and Tenino Street.

Portland police said two people were in the vehicle. The passenger, a woman, was taken by ambulance to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver, a man, was stuck inside the car. Police said his condition was not known. Portland Fire & Rescue said one person in the car was killed.

The driver hit several parked cars before rolling his vehicle, according to police. It’s unclear what led to the crash.

Traffic in the area will be temporarily disrupted. An investigation is ongoing.