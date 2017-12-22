Man killed in hit-and-run in downtown Portland

Man killed in apparent hit-and-run in downtown Portland (Photo: Katherine Cook)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in downtown Portland Friday night.

The collision was reported shortly after 7 p.m. near Southwest 1st Avenue and Clay Street. First responders arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity will be released after an autopsy.

Police believe the suspect was driving a small white vehicle. It has not been located and the suspect is still at large. They said the public is not believed to be in danger.

Southwest 1st Avenue and Clay Street were closed for a few hours as police investigated.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or security camera footage that shows the crash is asked to call Portland police at 503-823-3333.

