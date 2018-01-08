Man killed by DUII suspect was delivering supplies to homeless, family says

Christopher Kelleher (left) was killed by a suspected DUII suspect.

WILSONVILLE, Ore. -- A man killed by a suspected drunk driver was delivering supplies to the homeless at the time of the crash, his family said.

“He would go out of his way to help anyone in need,” said Tony Kelleher.

Kelleher’s dad, Christopher, pulled his van over at the Canby-Hubbard exit of I-5 Friday night. Authorities said as he walked along the shoulder, he was hit and killed by suspected drunk driver Kenneth Pepperling.

“It goes in waves for me personally,” said Tony.

Tony says his dad had pulled over to deliver supplies to homeless in the area.

“Just trying to help people who took a wrong turn in their life and needed a little push,” he said.

Nobody could have guessed Kelleher’s good deed would end in his death at the hands of a suspected drunk driver. Authorities say Pepperling was wanted for drunk driving at the time of the crash. He is now facing a number of charges including manslaughter and DUII. Kelleher’s family is devastated.

“Right now it’s a rollercoaster of emotions going through all the steps needed to go through in order to take care of all the things that need to be done,” said Tony.

© 2018 KGW-TV