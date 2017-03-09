Man hit by school bus in Southeast Portland

A school bus hit a man in his 60s in the area of Southwest 21st Avenue and Powell Boulevard (Photo: Katherine Cook)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A man in his 60s was hit by a school bus in the area of Southwest 21st Avenue and Powell Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

The extent of the man's injuries were unknown. Portland Fire and Rescue said the man's injuries appeared to be serious. Police categorized the injuries as non-traumatic.

The accident and scene has been cleared and traffic is moving again in the area..

