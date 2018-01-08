PORTLAND, Ore. – A man was found dead at a Northeast Portland park Monday night.

Portland police said officers responded to a report of gunfire at Fernhill Park, at 6010 NE 37th Ave., around 9:30 p.m.

Officers found a man dead on the ground in the park.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death.

No additional details were immediately released.

