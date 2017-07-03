Man dies at Rainbow Gathering in Oregon

The Rainbow Gatherings are counter-culture gatherings that takes place across the world, like this one in Idaho in 2001. (Photo: Bill Schaefer, Getty Images) (Photo: This content is subject to copyright.)

CANYON CITY, Ore. — Authorities are investigating a man's death at a Rainbow Gathering in Eastern Oregon.

Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer said in a news release Sunday that the man collapsed near a makeshift medical station. An emergency room doctor who's attending the festival southwest of John Day tried to save his life.

The East Oregonian newspaper reports the body was taken to John Day, where fingerprints were obtained in an effort to learn the identity.

The festival began Saturday in the Malheur National Forest, with up to 20,000 people expected. The counter-culture peace gathering began in 1972 and occurs each year in a different national forest.

