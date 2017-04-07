Man dies after being hit by falling tree limb during Friday storm

PHOTOS: Wind storm topples trees across Portland region. Pictures submitted by KGW viewers via Twitter and Facebook and KGW.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. -- A man died after he was hit by a falling tree limb in the Garden Home neighborhood Friday morning.

Ronald Kibert, 67, of Tigard was found unconscious under a large tree limb just after 8 a.m. Friday in a backyard in Garden Home, near Beaverton in Washington County, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, a resident of the property, located at Southwest Florence Lane and 71st Place, found Kibert. The person called 911 and performed CPR until crews arrived.

Kibert was taken to Oregon Health and Science University but died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police said Kibert lived near where he was found and liked to walk in the area.

A wind and rain storm Friday brought winds as high as 60 mph to the Portland metro area. A rash of trees and heavy limbs fell due to high winds.

(Note: The image above is not from the incident)

© 2017 KGW-TV