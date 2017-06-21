Man critically injured after boat capsizes in Detroit Lake

Rescuers respond after a boat capsized in Detroit Lake (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

DETROIT LAKE, Ore. – A man suffered life-threatening injuries after the boat he was on capsized in Detroit Lake Wednesday afternoon.

The capsized boat was reported to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at around 12:30 p.m. When rescuers arrived they learned three people, two men and a woman, were fishing in a 15-foot aluminum boat when one of them stood up, causing the boat to tip over.

All three people were forced into the water, none of them wearing life jackets, according to Lt. Chris Baldridge with the sheriff’s office.

Nearby boaters, as well as off duty firefighters, saw the commotion and came to the aid of the displaced boaters. Two were able to get on the boat under their own power but one of the men had to be pulled from the water.

A firefighter performed CPR on the man until he could be flown by medical helicopter to Salem Hospital. He is in critical condition, Baldridge said.

The sheriff’s office has not released the identities of anyone involved.

