Man accused of exposing himself in Hillsboro restaurant

HILLSBORO, Ore. -- A man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself Saturday night at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on 2219 Allie Avenue, according to police.

John R. Wrigely, 35, was taken to the Washington County jail on an accusation of indecent exposure after his arrest early Sunday morning.

Police said he was in the bar section of the restaurant when the alleged incident took place. Circumstances of his arrest were not available.

The victim told KGW that she was at the bar with a friend. A man kept staring at her. With his pants open, he began fondling himself. The friend confronted the man, who fled.

She also told KGW she was disappointed at how the restaurant staff reacted to the incident.

A Buffalo Wings spokeswoman issued the following statement.

"At World Wide Wings, we are committed to providing a safe and comfortable environment for all of our guests and team members. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement officials regarding this matter. Because this is an active investigation, all inquiries should be directed to law enforcement."

