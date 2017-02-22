KGW
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits western Washington

KING 9:32 PM. PST February 22, 2017

BELFAIR, Wash. – A magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit the Kitsap Peninsula Wednesday night.

The quake struck 14 kilometers west of Belfair at about 9 p.m. It had a depth of 16.6 kilometers.

Reports of shocks were felt as far away as Olympia.

Original reports indicated it was a magnitude 4.1 quake.

