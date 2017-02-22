BELFAIR, Wash. – A magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit the Kitsap Peninsula Wednesday night.
The quake struck 14 kilometers west of Belfair at about 9 p.m. It had a depth of 16.6 kilometers.
Reports of shocks were felt as far away as Olympia.
Original reports indicated it was a magnitude 4.1 quake.
UPDATE: Mag:2.8 17.2 km S from Bremerton, WA Depth:18km 2017/02/19 19:27:UTC V1 https://t.co/O3V3RXjdfO pic.twitter.com/87PXAyvzkY— PNSN (@PNSN1) February 19, 2017
