Winter storm strikes Puget Sound, closes schools across region

The latest as of 6:00 a.m.

Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until Monday afternoon

Hundreds of schools closed or delayed. Seattle is closed Monday. (Check your school)

Over 75,000 customers without power across region (Check your utility)

I-90 closed between North Bend and Ellensburg with no ETA on reopening

Slushy on most of the main roads; arterials and residential streets more treacherous

Some flights at Sea-Tac Airport canceled (Check your flight)

Get ready for a slushy Monday morning commute. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the central Puget Sound region Monday, and lowland areas are likely going to see significant accumulation.

A rare Winter Storm Warning for the lowlands is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday.



The main band of precipitation changed over to mostly snow Sunday afternoon, and dumping heavily over parts of the South Sound, especially over higher hillsides. This morning, most areas are seeing snow, with the main swath covering Puget Sound.

"It looks like the main band of snow wraps up early this morning," said KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott. "However, there still will be a few snow showers around through the day, and perhaps some convergence over the Central Sound giving us some additional light accumulation. The convergence snow should begin to develop between 7 - 10 a.m.

* Snow accumulations: Expect widely varying snowfall based on elevation and proximity to Puget Sound. 1-to-3 inches of snow for areas immediately near Puget Sound. Areas inland are likely to see much more, especially in an area stretching from Tacoma to Enumclaw to North Bend. Higher hillsides are seeing higher amounts than lower lying areas. Some reports range from 6-12 inches over these areas. To the north, lighter accumulation with a couple of inches near Everett, Monroe, and Woodinville, and even lighter reports further north. However, parts of western Whatcom County got slammed over the weekend with snow, wind, and freezing rain.





* Timing: The main band of snow will shift east before dawn. Snow showers linger though lunchtime, and there may be a weak convergence zone developing over the Central Puget Sound. If this happens, some additional accumulation is possible near and just south of the I-90 corridor.

* Monday morning commute: Expect to find snowy, slushy road conditions. Because temperatures are near the freezing mark, no ice is expected. Still, roads will likely become slippery, especially over less-traveled roads, side streets, avenues, and backcountry roads. The more traffic on the road, the less snowy it will be. The interstates should improve through the morning.

If you don't have to drive today.... stay off the roads please. Watch for emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/hAiOhQhMJc — Eastside Fire (@EastsideFire) February 6, 2017

* Pass conditions: Make sure you check pass conditions before venturing into the mountains. Eastbound I-90 was closed early Monday morning due to a natural snow slide. Avalanche work is being done before the road re-opens. Westbound lanes were open, but chains were required. A few more inches of snow is likely to fall today. For the rest of the passes, chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel and four-wheel drive. Check: Pass Reports

* School closures and delays: Multiple school districts are closed or delayed Monday.

* A few rain/snow showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but it should be mostly over before Monday evening’s commute.

KING 5's Ben Dery and Rich Marriott contributed to this report.





