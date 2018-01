Look for the supermoon on New Year's Day (night)

Supermoon

KNOXVILLE - January will start with a supermoon that's visible on New Year's Day!

Supermoons happen when a full moon approximately coincides with the moon's perigee, or a point in its orbit at which it is closest to Earth. During that time, the moon will appear 14-percent larger and 30-percent brighter than a normal full moon.

NASA says this will be the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2018. It's also a Wolf Moon, because it's the first new moon of the year, and named after the howling of wolves.

The Portland metro area will only be partly cloudy, so a great view of the moon is likely overnight.

2018's second and last supermoon will happen at the end of the month, on Jan. 31, and it will be extra special because it will also feature a lunar eclipse.

It will be visible from eastern Asia -- across the Pacific -- to western North America. During the eclipse, the moon will slowly lose it's brightness and take on a reddish color.

