Katrina Osborne

UPDATE: The teen was found in good condition, the sheriff's office reported. We'll provide more details when we get them.

Original story below:

MOUNT ST. HELENS, Wash. -- A 15-year-old girl from Longview has been missing on the southeast side of Mount St. Helens since Monday, according to the Skamania County Sheriff's Office.

Katrina Osborne was separated from her family and friends yesterday morning near the Lahar viewpoint area, according to Sheriff Dave Brown.

Monday afternoon, ground teams and a helicopter crew began the search for her,

On Tuesday morning, Brown said about 30 people on the ground, two dog teams and air support were resuming the search.

The search base is located about 20 miles northeast of Cougar, Washington. Weather conditions in the area are expected to be clear and warm, Brown said.

