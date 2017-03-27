Logan Kitzhaber sentenced to jail after DUII crash

Logan Kitzhaber (Photo: Multnomah County Jail)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The 19-year-old son of former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber has been sentenced to seven days in jail and five years’ probation in connection with a crash in Lincoln County in July 2016.

Logan Kitzhaber took a plea deal Monday morning, News Lincoln County reports. He faced charges of DUII, third-degree assault (two counts), fourth-degree assault (two counts), reckless driving, reckless endangering (two counts) and second-degree criminal mischief, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

Kitzhaber pleaded guilty to DUII (prescription drugs), third-degree and fourth-degree assault. He is currently in a drug and alcohol treatment program.

Kitzhaber was originally booked into Multnomah County Jail in November and posted bail shortly after.

Oregon State Police investigators said Kitzhaber was driving south on Highway 101 in Lincoln County when he drove across the centerline and sideswiped an oncoming motor home. Kitzhaber suffered serious injuries.

Kitzhaber was taken by air ambulance to Oregon Health and Science University. Oregon State Police initially said Kitzhaber's injuries were life-threatening, but later said he was seriously injured. He was released from the hospital.

A police affidavit says Kitzhaber told a paramedic he had a beer before heading toward Lincoln City. He also admitted to police that he had smoked marijuana the night before the crash.

The driver and passenger of the mobile home, Stanley Lyckman, 67, and Martha Lyckman, 63, both of Port Angeles, Washington, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken to North Lincoln Hospital.

Former Oregon Governor John Kitzhaber owned the 2008 Prius that was in the crash, OSP confirmed.

Logan is John Kitzhaber's only son, whom he had with his second wife, Sharon LaCroix.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

