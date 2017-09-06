Local businesses assisting Eagle Creek Fire victims

U-Haul in Gresham is one of many local businesses offering assistance to those impacted by the Eagle Creek Fire. (Photo: Taylor Viydo, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Hundreds of people have been forced from their homes because of the Eagle Creek Fire, which has burned more than 30,000 acres since it started Saturday.

Businesses around the Portland metro area are chipping in, finding ways to lend a hand.

From UHaul in Gresham offering free storage to evacuees to VCA hospitals providing free accommodations for evacuated animals, many businesses are putting their unique resources to use.

Here's a look at some of the businesses that are helping those who have been displaced by the fire:

UHaul in Gresham: The UHaul located in Gresham at 704 Northeast Hogan Drive is offering free storage for all evacuees for a month. They have staged portable storage containers for residents to pick up, load, and will store the containers for them at no charge. Available starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday. For more information, call 503-667-0142.

U-Haul in Gresham is helping out #eaglecreekfire evacuees like these Corbett folks. Offering storage pods, space for free. pic.twitter.com/HBFKao5Q0A — Taylor Viydo (@TaylorViydoKGW) September 6, 2017

Horton's Towing: Horton's, a small Portland moving company looking to help, said they can meet people at the UHaul storage facility in Gresham and help them move their items where they need to go. For more information, call 503-606-8697.

Gone Towing: If you live in the Columbia River Gorge or the Tokettee area in Douglas county and need help with animals or cars getting moved, call Gone Towing, based out of Salem and Portland, at 503-602-2626 for help at no charge. Gone Towing says you must be in a level 2 or 3 evacuation area to receive free services either before or after the fire has arrived to the immediate area. Gone Towing will accept donations only to help with costs but they are not required. If you'd like to make a donation, call 503-602-2626. Donations will be used to help evacuees. Any funds not used will be donated to the Red Cross or local fire departments.

VCA hospitals: The VCA hospitals in Vancouver and Battle Ground are offering free accommodations for evacuated animals. For more information, call 360-892-0032 (Vancouver) or 360-687-7151 (Battle Ground).

Meowhause: The Portland boarding and day spa for cats is making 10 suites available through the end of September to cats whose owners have been displaced by the fire. For more information, call 503-281-0222.

Gorge Friends: At gorgefriends.org, people can donate to Hood River Search and Rescue. This donation option has been verified by the Hood County River Sheriff's Office. Click here to donate. You can also send donation checks -- for search and rescue only -- to the Hood River County Sheriff's Office at 309 State Street in Hood River.

Pip's Doughnut & Chai Bar and Union/Pine: The Portland donut and coffee cafe is joining with venue rental company Union/Pine to create a safe place for evacuees. Other companies are helping out as well, with food being provided by Chicken and Guns and Urban Gleaners, coffee and hot beverages by Water Avenue Coffee, breakfast snacks by Pip's Mobile and sleeping gear by Next Adventure. Large groups of families displaced by the fire, or interested volunteers or vendors should contact Summer at Union/Pine at summer@unionpine.com.

© 2017 KGW-TV