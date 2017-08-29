Lebanon man electrocuted in farming accident

ambulance generic19 (Photo: KGW)

LEBANON, Ore. (AP) - A handyman in Lebanon, Oregon has died after being electrocuted in a freak farming accident.

Linn County authorities said Tuesday that 58-year-old Robert Leeland Prock was standing a 40-foot irrigation pipe on its end to move it when the pipe touched an overhead electrical wire.

The 12,000-volt wire was suspended 22 feet above the ground.

Prock was knocked unconscious by the shock and was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

His 11-year-old son, who was helping him, was also shocked but survived with no serious injuries. Procks two other sons, ages 13 and 8, witnessed the electrocution.

The investigation is continuing.

