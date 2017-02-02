I-84 reopened after crews contain large fire near Troutdale

(Photo: Michael H. Zerka via Twitter)

TROUTDALE, Ore. -- Crews contained a large fire at Camping World in Wood Village that caused a partial closure of Interstate 84 near Troutdale.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the Gresham Fire Department told KGW's Katherine Cook that the fire began outside a camper and the wind spread the flames to 10-15 other trailers. There were no injuries.

There was also a leaking gas line at the location, but Northwest Natural came out and shut it down.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that I-84 was shut down for a two-mile stretch near Troutdale, but traffic cameras show that at least one lane was open on both sides of the freeway.

Gresham and Portland fire department responded to the fire.

