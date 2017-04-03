Reader. board on Morrison Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Morrison Bridge becomes a commuter nightmare starting Monday. Bridge traffic will be restricted from six to two lanes for repair work.

There will be one lane in each direction of automobile traffic, and a dedicated bike and pedestrian lane as well. There will be no access to the westbound lane into downtown from MLK/Grand Boulevards. Access from the Interstate 5 and Interstate 84 ramps will remain open.

The lane restrictions are to allow for work to replace the surface of the lift deck. The work lasts through October.

“When we are done, at the end of October, when the contractor is gone and all six lanes are back open--when you drive across that bridge it's not going to rattle underneath you, it is going to be solid," said Mike Pullen, spokesman for Multnomah County. "You're going to have good traction and also the speed limit can go back up to 35 miles per hour."

All the details can be found at Multnomah County webpage on bridge projects.

