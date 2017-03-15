Landslide shuts down Burnside near Skyline

W Burnside Rd landslide incident seen from the east side. Photo: Portland Fire & Rescue

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A landslide has shut down West Burnside Street west of Skyline Boulevard.

The Portland Fire & Rescue Bureau tweeted an "unknown number of cars involved."

An initial report indicated that the slide could be 15 feet deep and ground around the slide remains unstable.

Crews responding to landslide w/ unknown number of cars involved. Burnside Red, just west of Skyline. More crews enroute. #alert #pdxtraffic — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) March 15, 2017

Heavy equipment from City maintenance bureau enroute to assist. #alert — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) March 15, 2017

Initial report is that slide is 15 feet deep, ground unstable. Safety is top priority. Search is continuing. #alert #pdxtraffic — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) March 15, 2017

A landslide has shut down West Burnside near Skyline Boulevard. (KGW)

© 2017 KGW-TV