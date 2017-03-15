KGW
Landslide shuts down Burnside near Skyline

KGW 8:12 AM. PDT March 15, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A landslide has shut down West Burnside Street west of Skyline Boulevard.

The Portland Fire & Rescue Bureau tweeted an "unknown number of cars involved."

An initial report indicated that the slide could be 15 feet deep and ground around the slide remains unstable.

 

